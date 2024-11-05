Veteran journo Jasbant Singh now editorial boss at Media Prima

Jasbant Singh

Jasbant Singh has been tapped for the top editorial role at Media Prima Berhad, Malaysia’s largest integrated media company which runs free-to-air television TV3 and also English daily newspaper New Straits Times.

The veteran journalist has been appointed as the Group Managing Editor for news, effective November 1.

The appointment comes following the retirement of Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman as the New Straits Times Press Berhad (NSTP) Group Managing Editor. Farrah Naz Abd Karim was made Deputy Group Managing Editor of news.

Jasbant and Farrah Naz’s appointments also signal the integration of Media Prima Television Networks (MPTN) and NSTP under the Media Prima News and Current Affairs Division, reported NST.

Jasbant has over 30 years of experience in print, television, and online journalism, having served in both local and international media organisations.

He began his career at Bernama, later joining TV3 as a reporter, and eventually rising to become the station’s Deputy News and Current Affairs Manager.

Jasbant also had stints with the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, where he covered major local and international stories, including the terror threat in Southeast Asia after the 9/11 attacks.

He also served as Free Malaysia Today’s (FMT) Managing Editor for three years.

For the past two years, Jasbant has been leading MPTN’s news operations, which cover TV3, Channel 9, Channel 8, and DidikTV.

