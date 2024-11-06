Guru Nanak 555: Klang nagar kirtan | Nov 16, 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Klang will be celebranting the 555th Parkash Dihara of Guru Nanak with a Nagar Kirtan on Saturday (16 Nov 2024) at 6.30pm.

The gurdwara is calling for sewadars/volunteers to assist in organising the programme.

“The GSK committee also welcomes those who would like to contribute flowers or any form of monetary donations can directly liaise with GSK office,” it said in a message sent to Asia Samachar.

FOR MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE OR HERE

The gurdwara also welcomes donations. See details below.

DETAILS FOR DONATIONS

Account Name: THE COMMITTEE OF MANAGEMENT OF GURDWARA SAHIB KLANG

Bank: CIMB

Account No: 86 0035 3231

(Send a WhatsApp with the pay in slip to the GSK handphone 016-2165693 for an official receipt, even for those who want to remain anonymous)

For inquires, contact Sdr. Rajinder Singh @ Raj at 012-6086606

