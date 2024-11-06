NST promotes Sharanjit Singh to deputy group editor

Sharanjit Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sharanjit Singh has been promoted to Deputy Group Editor of the New Straits Times, an English newspaper under the Media Prima stable. He was previously its Executive Editor.

Sharanjit, who hails from Alor Star, Kedah, began his journalism journey in 1996 when he enrolled in the NST training scheme by chance, resulting in a career spanning more than two-and-a-half decades with stints as the bureau chief in Kedah, Perlis, Melaka and Penang and a string of awards including the highly coveted MPI best investigative journalist award.

A newsman to the core, Sharanjit has covered global events ranging from the UN General Assembly to the uprising in Thailand, insurgency in Pattani and Tsunami in Aceh.

Media Prima announced the move along with appointment of Jasbant Singh as the Group Managing Editor for news and Farrah Naz Abd Karim as the Deputy Group Managing Editor of news.

RELATED STORY:

Veteran journo Jasbant Singh now editorial boss at Media Prima (Asia Samachar, 5 Nov 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here