First Year Mithi Yaad: Sardani Mehar Kaur @ Malley (1959 – 2023), Buntong

First Year Mithi Yaad

SARDARNI MEHAR KAUR (MALLEY)

15.4.1959 – 23.11.2023

Husband: Sardar Pramjit Singh A/L Late Sardar Sajan Singh (2561) (Village: Farmahi) & Late Mata Dil Kaur @ Ranjit Kaur (Village: Karyal, Moga)

Parents: Late Sardar Balwant Singh & Late Sardarni Bhago Kaur (Tronoh Mines)

Village: Manauli

Sons & Daughters-In-Law

Harjit Singh / Harpreet Kaur

Jagjit Singh / Keerat Kaur

Daughter & Son-In-Law

Harpreet Kaur

Amarpreet Kaur / Reymenjit Singh

Sukhjit Kaur / Balraj Singh

Grandchildren & Spouse: Manraj Singh, Diljeet Kaur, Pervina Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Balraj Singh, Raspreet Kaur, Tejjit Singh, Tiapreet Kaur, Tejalpreet Kaur

Sukhmani Sahib, Kirtan & Path da Bhog

16 Nov 2024 (Saturday), 9am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Police Ipoh

Sgt (Rtd) Pramjit Singh 012 5202 561

Harjit Singh 012 299 5635

