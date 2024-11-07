Swaran Kaur (1957 – 2024), Ipoh Garden

SWARAN KAUR D/O SUNDOR SINGH

17.2.1957 – 7.11.2024

The family is sad to announce that Swaran Kaur had passed away unexpectedly today, Nov 7.

Husband: Rajit Singh Gill S/o Tara Singh (Village: Nagoke)

Children / Spouses:

Abheejit Singh Gill

Shireen Kaur Gill / Jaspreet Singh Cheema

Kabir Singh Gill / Melvinder Kaur Mann

For those who wish to pay their respects, you are welcome to visit at the residence from 9am, Friday (8 Nov) to 11.30am, Saturday (9 Nov)

Cortège leaves from residence No 2, Jalan Pendek, Ipoh Garden, 31400 Ipoh, Perak

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm, 9 November 2024 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Jaspreet Singh 012 389 3230

Kabir Singh – 016 668 4108

Entry: 7 Nov 2024

