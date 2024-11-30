Malaysian tech journo Dashveenjit Kaur on US reporting tour

Dashveenjit Kaur in Boston for the U.S. State Department’s Tech for Good international reporting tour in September 2024

Dashveenjit Kaur was selected as one of two global journalists for the U.S. State Department’s Tech for Good international reporting tour.

As part of the tour, the Malaysian-based journalist spent a week traversing Washington, DC, and Boston in September.

“Having covered technology extensively since 2020 with one of my particular focus being the US-China tech dynamics, this firsthand experience in America’s tech hubs provided invaluable ground perspective beyond the headlines,” she told Asia Samachar.

“The experience reinforced how technology journalism extends beyond trend reporting—it’s about understanding the intricate relationship between innovation and its impact on society, while maintaining a balanced, firsthand perspective on global tech developments,” said Dashveenjit, an editor at TechForge Media, with previous stints at Tech Wire Asia and The Malaysian Reserve.

Dashveenjit Kaur posing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington during a U.S. State Department’s Tech for Good international reporting tour.

