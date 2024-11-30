Sardar Suaran Singh Kishen Singh (1930-2024), Ipoh

SARDAR SUARAN SINGH S/O LATE SDR KISHEN SINGH

It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sdr Suaran Singh s/o Late Sdr Kishen Singh

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 30th November 2024.

FUNERAL: 1 Dec 2024 (Sunday)

2.30pm: Cortege leaves from residence (No 5 Laluan Desa Putra 16A, Villa MDP Bercham, 31400 Ipoh. Perak)

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Tanjong Rambutan Sikh Crematorium

Contacts:

Ranjit Singh – 012 5022850

Amar Singh – 016 6578595

| Entry: 30 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

