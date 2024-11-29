First Mithi Yaad: Paramjit Singh Gill (1944 – 2023), Messrs. Gill & Tang

First Mithi Yaad

PARAMJIT SINGH GILL

Barrister-at-Law and Senior Partner of Messrs. Gill & Tang

(28th May 1944 – 20 November 2023)

Son of the late Sardar Atma Singh Gill and Madam Bachint Kaur, husband of Susan Elizabeth Gill, father to Asha, Naren, Kabir and Jenine, doting grandfather to Merjaan, Isobel, Orlando and Rafferty.

He is deeply missed by his family, his brothers’ Harjit and Baljit Singh Gill’s families, Datuk Piara Singh & Datin Ranjit Kaur’s family, and all of his dear friends and family overseas and at home.

IN LOVING MEMORY

Our Family kindly invites you to join us for prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, 8th December 2024, 9.30am to Noon, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

| Entry: 29 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

