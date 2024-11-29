Sardarni Bibiji Jaspal Kaur (1934 – 2024), Muar

SARDARNI BIBIJI JASPAL KAUR

(14.4.1934 – 29.11.2024)

Vaheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Vaheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Today, we come together as a family to honour the life of our beloved Ammi, Sardarni Jaspal Kaur. This tribute is offered on behalf of her children, including our dear brother, Randev Singh, now united with Ammi in Vaheguru’s care.

Ammi was born in 1934 in Perak, Malaysia, to Sardar Balwan Singh and Sardarni Dalip Kaur. She was the second of four siblings; she was the last member of her generation, someone who witnessed and preserved the traditions and values of her time. From a young age, Ammi excelled in her studies, achieving Gyani Honours from the Punjab University in 1951. This was a rare accomplishment for a woman in those days and reflected her dedication to learning.

Her true calling was teaching, which she embraced wholeheartedly. Whether in Kuala Lumpur, Segamat, or Muar, Ammi was more than just an educator—she was a guide, a mentor, and a role model. She taught Punjabi literature and Sikh history with precision and care, shaping the lives of her students with her unwavering commitment to their growth. Ammi never sought recognition; her satisfaction came from seeing her students thrive.

Beyond the classroom, Ammi expressed herself through poetry, songs, and plays that captured the essence of our heritage.

Amongst her Dharmik geets sung at Sikhi camps and gurpurabs in Malaysia and abroad are Nankanae Valya, Jee Nanak Pyarae, Eh Sikhi Sajayee, Hosh Sambhaal Sikha and Juggo Jugg Jit Hovae Khandae Dae Nishaan Di.

She worked tirelessly to organise programmes for gurpurabs and historical events, always staying in the background, happy to see others take centre stage. Her humility and selflessness were her greatest strengths.

Ammi faced life’s challenges with quiet determination. She was in her 30s when our father, Sardar Mohinder Singh, passed. She raised five children on her own, managing the household on a teacher’s modest salary. Her efforts earned her the Mother of the Year Award from The New Straits Times in 1994, a recognition of her hard work and unwavering love for her family.

Her life was guided by seva—selfless service to others. Whether it was through her teaching, her creative work, or her preservation of a Birdh Ladiwar Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ammi lived a life of devotion and integrity. She continued to learn throughout her life, inspiring everyone around her to value knowledge and stay curious.

Ammi is survived by her children and their spouses—

Tejinderpal Kaur / Bhagwan Singh (Muar)

Mejindarpal Kaur (UK)

Jagdev Singh / Elizabeth Bal (Spain)

Sarandev Singh (Kuala Lumpur)

Late Randev Singh / Ranjit Kaur

She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, siblings’ families, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who fondly remember her as “Ammi.” Her son, Randev Singh and her grandson late Rishiwant Singh, who passed on in 2022 and 2018, respectively, remain… close to us in spirit and are lovingly remembered today.

Ammi’s legacy is not in material possessions but in the values she passed on to us—honesty, kindness, humility, and the strength to face life’s challenges with grace. She showed us that life is about giving to others, standing tall in difficult times, and finding joy in the success of those we nurture.

Today, as we say goodbye to Ammi, let us celebrate the life she lived so fully. She touched so many lives with her wisdom and love, and her lessons will remain with us forever.

Ammi, you will always be a part of us, in every prayer, every cherished memory, and every moment of strength we draw from the values you taught us.

PAYING RESPECTS & PRAYERS

29 Nov 2024 (Friday)

Paying respects and prayer programme at residence: 52 Lorong Sekolah, Jalan Abdul Rahman 84000 Muar, Johor, Malaysia:

2pm-3.30pm Sukhmani Sahib

3.30-4.30pm Kirtan Darbar

6pm- 6.45pm Rehraas & Kirtan

ANTIM SANSKAAR (FUNERAL)

30 Nov 2024 (Saturday)

10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib at residence

1.30pm: Cortège leaves home for cremation at the Muar Chinese Community Burial Ground Bukit Bakri, 84200, Muar, Johor, Malaysia, followed by Alaahnia Paath at Gurdwara Sahib Muar

ARDAAS & SEHAJ PAATH DA BHOG

7 Dec 2024 (Saturday)

10am onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Muar

Bhagwan Singh +60122235225

Harwant Singh +60102412426

Jagdev Singh +60108923023

Vaheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Vaheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here