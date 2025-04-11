United Sikhs Malaysia dispatches 10-member to Myanmar

Sunil Shukvir Singh (2nd from left) and the 10-member team from United Sikhs Malaysia leaving KLIA for Myanmar to provide humanitarian aid to March 28, 2025, earthquake victims. They are now based at Mandalay – Photo: United Sikhs Malaysia Facebook

United Sikhs Malaysia has deployed a 10-member team to Mandalay, Myanmar to provide humanitarian aid to victims of a massive earthquake that devastated vast areas.

The Kuala Lumpur-based team, led by its president Sunil Shukvir Singh, has set up base camp at a local gurdwara (Sikh place of congregation).

The epicenter of the 7.7-magnitude quake on March 28 was near Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

After reaching Yangon, they departed from Gurdwara Sahib Yagoon to Mandalay with more than 900 kg of vital relief supplies.

“This mission is more than just a delivery of aid — it is a journey of compassion, humanity, and solidarity. As we travel toward ground zero, our hearts remain focused on the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Myanmar.

“The affected communities are in urgent need of food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter. Families are struggling to survive amidst the aftermath. The road to recovery will be long, but with your support, we can begin the process of rebuilding lives and restoring dignity,” the team said in a social media update.

The team is now busy cutting tarpaulins into 20-foot and 30-foot sections as they had noticed many people were seen sleeping under the open sky without any shelter or mosquito netting.

After picking up relief supplies, the United Sikhs Malaysia team departed from Gurdwara Sahib Yagoon to Mandalay – Photo: United Sikhs Malaysia Facebook

