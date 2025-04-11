Sharan-Jit Singh Sandhu (1956 – 2024), Formerly RMAF & AM Modular

SHARAN-JIT SINGH SANDHU
Parents: Late Sardar Shingar Singh & Late Sardarni Manjit Kaur
Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Harnam Singh & Late Sardarni Satwant Kaur
18.10.1956 – 11.4.2025
Age: 69
(Formerly of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and AM Modular Sdn Bhd)
With profound grief and sadness, we announce the passing of Sharan-Jit Singh, beloved husband of Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani) and devoted father of the late Aranjit Singh.
He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his brothers, cousins, aunts & uncles, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, and countless friends.
LAST RITES
12 April 2025, Saturday | 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)
Address: 295 Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.
Directions: Use Waze for navigation to the venue.
PATH DA BHOG
27 April 2025, Sunday | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sentul KL
Harjit Singh (Brother) +6012 229 6153
Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani) +6016 322 2235
| Entry: 11 April 2025 | Source: Family
