Sharan-Jit Singh Sandhu (1956 – 2024), Formerly RMAF & AM Modular

SHARAN-JIT SINGH SANDHU

Parents: Late Sardar Shingar Singh & Late Sardarni Manjit Kaur

Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Harnam Singh & Late Sardarni Satwant Kaur

18.10.1956 – 11.4.2025

Age: 69

(Formerly of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and AM Modular Sdn Bhd)

With profound grief and sadness, we announce the passing of Sharan-Jit Singh, beloved husband of Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani) and devoted father of the late Aranjit Singh.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his brothers, cousins, aunts & uncles, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, and countless friends.

LAST RITES

12 April 2025, Saturday | 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)

Address: 295 Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Directions: Use Waze for navigation to the venue.

PATH DA BHOG

27 April 2025, Sunday | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sentul KL

Harjit Singh (Brother) +6012 229 6153

Harpindergeet Kaur Randhawa (Rani) +6016 322 2235

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 11 April 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here