First Mithi Yaad: Mirro Kaur Gurcharn Singh

MIRRO KAUR D/O GURCHARN SINGH

(4.9.1955 – 17.5.2024)

Port Klang

Husband: Santokh Singh s/o Gujjar Singh

FIRST MITHI YAAD PRAYERS

20th April 2025, Sunday, 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

Contact:

Daljit (Beji) 011 2070 4969

Gurmeet 012 925 6350

Gurpreet 011 2638 2986

Though you’re no longer with us, you’ll always be near,

In our hearts, our minds, and our thoughts sincere.

Entry: 12 April 2025

