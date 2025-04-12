Jasvinder Singh Gill (1984 – 2025), Servier Pharmaceuticalso

By -
2
34

JASVINDER SINGH GILL S/O KARNAIL SINGH

24.1.84 – 12.4.25

With profound grief & sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved leaving behind:

Mother: Mdm Harpajan Kaur

sisters, brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, uncles, aunties, friends & loved ones.

LAST RITES:
13 April 2025, SUNDAY, 3pm – 5pm 
Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Add: 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG
19 April 2025, SUNDAY, 10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Serendah Nanaksar

Theeran Gill 916 – 702 6717
Gurpreet Kaur 010 – 232 6717

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 April 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. Condolences to his family and pray that his soul rest with WaheGuru Ji. Bless all
    PS: 19 April 2025 is SATURDAY.
    If SUNDAY then DATE is 20 April 2025.
    Please clarify. Bless all

  2. Condolences to his family and pray that his soul rest with WaheGuru Ji. Bless all
    PS: 19 April 2025 is SATURDAY.
    If SUNDAY then DATE is 30 April 2025.
    Please clarify. Bless all

LEAVE A REPLY