Jasvinder Singh Gill (1984 – 2025), Servier Pharmaceuticalso

JASVINDER SINGH GILL S/O KARNAIL SINGH

24.1.84 – 12.4.25

With profound grief & sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved leaving behind:

Mother: Mdm Harpajan Kaur

sisters, brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, uncles, aunties, friends & loved ones.

LAST RITES:

13 April 2025, SUNDAY, 3pm – 5pm

Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

Add: 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

19 April 2025, SUNDAY, 10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Serendah Nanaksar

Theeran Gill 916 – 702 6717

Gurpreet Kaur 010 – 232 6717

