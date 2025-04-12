Jasvinder Singh Gill (1984 – 2025), Servier Pharmaceuticalso

JASVINDER SINGH GILL S/O KARNAIL SINGH
24.1.84 – 12.4.25
With profound grief & sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved leaving behind:
Mother: Mdm Harpajan Kaur
sisters, brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, uncles, aunties, friends & loved ones.
LAST RITES:
13 April 2025, SUNDAY, 3pm – 5pm
Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Add: 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA BHOG
19 April 2025, SUNDAY, 10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Serendah Nanaksar
Theeran Gill 916 – 702 6717
Gurpreet Kaur 010 – 232 6717
Condolences to his family and pray that his soul rest with WaheGuru Ji. Bless all
PS: 19 April 2025 is SATURDAY.
If SUNDAY then DATE is 20 April 2025.
Please clarify. Bless all
