Rajinder Kaur (1957 – 2026), Formerly Klang

Rajinder Kaur d/o Late Teja Singh
Formerly from Klang
15.9.1957 – 7.2.2026
Age: 68
has passed away peacefully on 7th February 2026.
She leaves behind:
Husband: Shengar Singh Sandhu
Children:
Charanjit Kaur Sandhu
Harsimran Kaur Sandhu
Siblings / Spouses:
Sukhvinder Singh / Satwont Kaur
Manvinder Singh / Sarabjit Kaur
Tejinder Kaur
Jotinder Kaur / Bhupinder Singh Grewal
Maninder Kaur / Rajinder Singh Gill
Relatives and friends.
LAST RITES
Sunday, 8th February 2026
1:00 pm: Cortege leaves the residence
(Add: No. 34, Jalan Sg Kelubi, 32/106 Seksyen 32, 40460 Shah Alam)
2:00 pm: Saskar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Sek 21 Shah Alam
For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following numbers:
Shengar Singh (husband) 013 325 3269
Manvinder Singh (brother) 012 235 6793
Sukhvinder Singh (brother) 016 211 8698
