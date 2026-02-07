Rajinder Kaur (1957 – 2026), Formerly Klang

Rajinder Kaur d/o Late Teja Singh

Formerly from Klang

15.9.1957 – 7.2.2026

Age: 68

has passed away peacefully on 7th February 2026.

She leaves behind:

Husband: Shengar Singh Sandhu

Children:

Charanjit Kaur Sandhu

Harsimran Kaur Sandhu

Siblings / Spouses:

Sukhvinder Singh / Satwont Kaur

Manvinder Singh / Sarabjit Kaur

Tejinder Kaur

Jotinder Kaur / Bhupinder Singh Grewal

Maninder Kaur / Rajinder Singh Gill

Relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

Sunday, 8th February 2026

1:00 pm: Cortege leaves the residence

(Add: No. 34, Jalan Sg Kelubi, 32/106 Seksyen 32, 40460 Shah Alam)

2:00 pm: Saskar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Sek 21 Shah Alam

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following numbers:

Shengar Singh (husband) 013 325 3269

Manvinder Singh (brother) 012 235 6793

Sukhvinder Singh (brother) 016 211 8698

| Entry: 7 February 2026 | Source: Family

