Kakaji @ Gurcharan Kaur (1949-2020), Jalan Ipoh / Mentakab 

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Last respects at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10am onwards, saskaar/cremation at 1pm on 25 August 2020 (Tues). SEHEJ PATH DA BHOG: 5 September 2020 (Saturday), from 9am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa on followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Last respects at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10am onwards, saskaar/cremation at 1pm on 25 August 2020 (Tuesday). SEHEJ PATH DA BHOG: 5 September 2020 (Saturday), from 9am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa on followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

MDM KAKAJI @ GURCHARAN KAUR W/O LATE SDR GURCHARAN SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 24.08.2020.

Saskaar / Cremation: Last respects at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10am onwards, saskaar/cremation at 1pm on 25 August 2020 (Tues).

Sehej Path Da Bhog: 5 September 2020 (Saturday), from 9am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa on followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Sons & Daughter-in-laws:

Late Darshan Singh

Jaginder Singh & Dr. Kiran Kaur, Surinder Singh & Karanjit Kaur

Jasbir Singh & Inderoop Kaur

Grandchildren: Ameesha Jeet K Bhullar, Armaan Gobind S Bhullar, Jagkeerat Singh, Onkaar Kaur, Manish Pal Singh, Gurshant Singh & Gaganvir Singh

Sisters & Brothers:

Surinder Kaur & Late Sdr Gurcharan Singh

Pritam Kaur & Zagkit Singh

Harnam Kaur & Late Sdr Gardial Singh

Pritam Singh & Charanjit Kaur

Gurcharan Kaur & Harpal Singh

Harcharan Singh & Baljit Kaur

Harjeet Kaur & Karam Singh

Contact:

Jasbir Singh 019 – 333 3045

Surinder Singh 012 – 324 9444

The family wishes to thank relatives and friends for their support. Special thanks to the UMMC doctors and nurses for their loving care.

| Entry: 24 Aug 2020 | Source: Family