28-year-old journalist dies of coronavirus in Patiala – Report

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A 28-year-old journalist, working with a vernacular daily in Patiala, succumbed to coronavirus Sunday (23 Aug) while undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, according to a report.

The journalist was admitted to the hospital on August 20 with breathlessness. The doctors at the hospital said that he was on ventilator support from the last couple of days, reports The Tribune.

Patiala has been seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Government Rajindra Hospital reported 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the report added.

On Sunday, 4,001 new deaths and 213,866 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, AFP reported that the countries with the most new deaths were India with 836 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 494 and United States 433.

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 41,779. The disease has claimed 1,086 lives in the state so far, according to media reports.

On Sunday, 19 deaths were reported from Patiala; nine from Ludhiana; seven from Jalandhar; six from Gurdaspur; two each from Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur; and one each from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran. The state had reported its highest 51 deaths on August 17.

