Sikhs talking #BLM. Join this Aussie webinar on Saturday (5 Sept)

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

How can Sikhs make a difference for Black Lives Matters?

A Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) webinar this Saturday (5 Sept 2020) featuring a hip-hop singer, a rapper, an artist and a scholar will touch on#BLM, a subject that is still raging around the world. The topic will kickstart the SYAx series.

The panelists are L-Fresh the Lion (Australian born hip hop artist who’s music speaks of purpose), Simran Jeet Singh (US-based scholar and activist), Kameron Smalls (US-based artist and advocate) and Rhyan Clapham aka Dobby (Ausralia-based rapper and drummer who identifies as a Filipino and Aboriginal musician).

| WEBINAR | #BLM | 5 SEPT 2020 (SAT) | 11am AEST (Melbourne, Sydney), 9am (Malaysia, Singapore), 6.30am (India) | To register, click here

