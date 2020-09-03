Darbar Sahib hymn singers up in arms with their chief

Kirtanis have had enough of the antics of Darbar Sahib head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh. They have now gone public with their complaints

Listening to live kirtan from Harmandir Sahib is pretty common these days for Sikhs the world over. Thanks to technology, they are able to pursue their day while listening to the soothing Sikh hymns from Amritsar.

But things are not well with the kirtan singers called ragis.

The kirtanis at the Darbar Sahib seem to have had enough of the antics of Darbar Sahib head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh. As head granthis, he takes charge of the 70-odd ragi employed under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In the last few days, they have gone public with Jagtar’s rude and rowdy treatment.

Silent all these years, they rose in unison at a recent press conference. They have also dispatched a memorandum to Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

When admonishing them, they alleged that Jagtar have asked the ragi group to become rickshaw operators, in an apparent slur against them.

“He hurls all kinds of abuses publicly at us,” said one ragi at a press conference. “He makes us wait for two hours outside his office.”

They also said that Jagtar had never held any meetings with to resolve any possible outstanding issues. “He would issue fatwas and paste them in the office,” said one ragi.

At press time, neither Jagtar nor Harpreet have responded on the issue.

Here’s a link to a report in Punjabi on the topic from Khalas TV.

