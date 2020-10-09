A blast from the past. Something exciting seems to be happening in this photo, probably the end of a sports day. This is supposed to be the Sentul Punjabi school in 1968, according to Ishwar Jagpal in an entry at the Facebook page of Malaysian Sikh Diaspora. Sentul is a suburb located within the northern part of the city centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has a gurdwara that was once linked to the railway service. Know anyone in the photo?