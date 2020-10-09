By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
A blast from the past. Something exciting seems to be happening in this photo, probably the end of a sports day. This is supposed to be the Sentul Punjabi school in 1968, according to Ishwar Jagpal in an entry at the Facebook page of Malaysian Sikh Diaspora. Sentul is a suburb located within the northern part of the city centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has a gurdwara that was once linked to the railway service. Know anyone in the photo?
RELATED STORY:
Punjabi students join Singapore 55th national day celebration (Asia Samachar, 10 Aug 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |