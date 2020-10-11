Verizon’s Mandeshpal to speak on next gen network

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |
Mandeshpal Singh Banvet, regional head of cybersecurity product strategy (APAC) at Verizon, will be speaking at the Telecoms World Asia on 27 Oct 2020 (13:00 Singapore Time). He will join the panel discussing ‘Building the Next Generation Network: Sdn/nfv Transformations’.
RELATED STORY:
How lawyers and courts can benefit from technology (Asia Samachar, 4 July 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |