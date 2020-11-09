Single mum appeals help for daughter’s final semester fee

A single mum who has lost her full-time job due to the Covid-19 pandemic is appealing to the public to pay for the daughter’s final semester education fees.

Her paid time job is enough to keep the family going, but not enough to pay for the fees. Hence, Sunita Kaur decided to make the appeal at crowdfunding website Sedunia. See here.

She said her daughter is in her final semester at Inti International College, Subang, studying an international business degree course.

“I have single handedly raised her since she was 2 years old after my divorce without any assistance from the father since the year 2000.

“Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, I was laid off my main job and have not been able to get another job. I am working part time now but the income is just enough for basic needs like food, utility bills and daily expenses,” she wrote.

She said she is currently stuck and having difficulties in raising the final semester fees totalling RM10,621.

“If not settled on time, she will be dropped from the course and won’t be able to graduate,” she said.

Asia Samachar has spoken to her and viewed the relevant documents, which has also been shared at the crowdfunding website.