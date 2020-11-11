Kartar Singh (1940-2020), Port Dickson

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 15th November 2020 (Sunday), from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan | Malaysia
SARDAR KARTAR SINGH S/O LATE ISHER SINGH
Aged: 80
(04.01.1940 – 01.11.2020)
Port Dickson
Village: Rasulpur, Ludhiana
Wife: Late Pall Kaur d/o Late Tara Singh
Raub, Pahang and Temoh, Perak
“Dad…. Your Life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure….
You are loved beyond words and
missed beyond MEASURE!!!…”
Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones:
Sons, Daughters, Spouses, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends
Sehaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson on 15th November, 2020 from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m
As it is still CMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence.
Enquiries: 012-2575120 (Charlie), 012-9731899 (Dipak), 012-3711144 (Sharen)
Sincere thanks to Doctors and Nurses Hospital Port Dickson and the Sangat of Port Dickson.
| Entry: 11 Nov 2020 | Source: Family
