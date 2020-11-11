Kartar Singh (1940-2020), Port Dickson

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 15th November 2020 (Sunday), from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 15th November 2020 (Sunday), from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan | Malaysia

SARDAR KARTAR SINGH S/O LATE ISHER SINGH

Aged: 80

(04.01.1940 – 01.11.2020)

Port Dickson

Village: Rasulpur, Ludhiana

Wife: Late Pall Kaur d/o Late Tara Singh

Raub, Pahang and Temoh, Perak

“Dad…. Your Life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure….

You are loved beyond words and

missed beyond MEASURE!!!…”

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones:

Sons, Daughters, Spouses, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

Sehaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson on 15th November, 2020 from 10:00a.m to 12:00p.m

As it is still CMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence.

Enquiries: 012-2575120 (Charlie), 012-9731899 (Dipak), 012-3711144 (Sharen)

Sincere thanks to Doctors and Nurses Hospital Port Dickson and the Sangat of Port Dickson.

| Entry: 11 Nov 2020 | Source: Family