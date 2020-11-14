A Gujarati feast for Deepavali in Malaysia

By Star TV | MALAYSIA |
For Bipin Kothari and his wife, Tarulata, Deepavali or the festival of lights has always been a joyous occasion with a sumptuous spread of dishes and family gatherings. Although toned down this year due to the Covid-19 conditional movement control order, this Gujarati couple says it will still be a meaningful occasion. Click here for the video report.
