A Gujarati feast for Deepavali in Malaysia

The Kothari family celebrating Deepavali – Photo: StarTV video grab
​For Bipin Kothari and his wife, Tarulata, Deepavali or the festival of lights has always been a joyous occasion with a sumptuous spread of dishes and family gatherings. Although toned down this year due to the Covid-19 conditional movement control order, this Gujarati couple says it will still be a meaningful occasion. Click here for the video report.

