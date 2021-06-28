This is cool! School gate with Gurmukhi alphabets

By Asia Samachar | PANJAB |

A Panjab-based mason had prepared this gate for a school in Panjab. It seems many schools have already fitted them for their school gates. Its yet another unique way to promote learning of the Gurmukhi (ਗੁਰਮੁਖੀ) alphabet. This was found online. An idea for a gurdwara gate, perhaps.

ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ….ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦਾ

ਇਹ ਫੱਟੀਨੁਮਾ ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ ਫਗਵਾੜੇ ਦੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਨਸਾ ਤੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਮਿਸਤਰੀ ਵੀਰ ਤੋਂ ਤਿਆਰ ਕਰਵਾ ਕੇ ਭੇਜੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਬੋਲੀ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਹਿੱਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ ਵੱਖ ਹਲਕਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਹਿੱਤ ਕਈ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀ ਅਧਿਆਪਕ ਵੱਖ ਵੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਧਨ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇਹ ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ ਕਈ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਕਈ ਪਿੰਡ ਵੀ ਮਾਂ ਬੋਲੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਲਈ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕਾਰਜ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ

ਚਲਦਾ

ਤੇਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨਸਾ

