Final chance to land Karminder Singh’s five latest books

"Five thousand books were printed and sold in sets of five. We are left with no more than 50 sets, and there are currently no plans to reprint," said the author

This is your final chance to get a copy of Dr Karminder Singh’s five latest books. There are only 50 sets left.

“Five thousand books were printed and sold in sets of five. We are left with no more than 50 sets, and there are currently no plans to reprint,” said the author.

The five books are (1) Understanding Nitnem – Jup, Sodar and Sohela; (2) Understanding Sidh Goshat; (3) Understanding Anand; (3) Understanding Asa Di Vaar; and (5) The Hijacking of Sikhi.

“Preference for these remaining sets will be given to Gurdwaras that wish tp purchase them for their libraries. There are no plans to re-print these 5 books because the focus now is on the next project, which is expected to come to fruition at the end of this year,” he added.

The biggest purchasers were Malaysians who considered the hard cover books at RM20 (RM 100 per set) a bargain. Local distributors in various parts of the country helped make it easy for Malaysians to get their books as well. Forty percent of the books were picked up by Malaysians.

The second biggest purchasers were the US (25%) followed by Canada and UK (20%).

“The response has been overwhelming. To be able to sell 5,000 books on Gurbani – in English – within a span of 6 months – despite lockdowns all over the world – is very encouraging indeed. It shows that educated and professional Sikhs are interested in wanting to know and understand Gurbani when presented using reason and logic,” said Karminder.

The books are available for internet orders here (https://sikhivicharforum.org/store/).

Malaysians can pick up their copies from local distributors who are listed at the same site.

