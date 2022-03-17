





By Frankie D’Cruz | FMT | Malaysia |

PETALING JAYA: The hostility between national high jumper Nauraj Singh Randhawa and the Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF) over his omission from the World Indoor Championships has flared up with the athlete labelling the national body as “bullies”.

Nauraj escalated the rift in his reply to a showcause letter from MAF, saying: “The fact that you sent me this (showcause letter) is already mental abuse. I do not respond to bullies because this is exactly what it is to me.”

“You were elected because trust was placed on you to carry out decisions that are best for athletics in Malaysia, not to make decisions that are convenient to you,” he wrote and blasted: “Don’t abuse your authority.”

MAF had asked Nauraj to explain several of his “unscrupulous and defamatory” outbursts on social media following the no-go for the world meet in Belgrade, Serbia, beginning tomorrow.

Germany-based Nauraj, 30, had vented his disappointment towards MAF and questioned the credibility of its management team.

The letter from MAF president SM Muthu specifically mentioned Nauraj’s statements on Instagram, “I am ashamed to represent such a federation” and “I blame all you people who voted for this board of committee”.

In describing Nauraj’s conduct as “disgraceful and unbecoming of a member of the athletics community,” Muthu said the athlete’s remarks sullied the name of MAF and risked eroding public confidence in its management team.

Read the full story, High jumper Nauraj labels MAF ‘bullies’, claims ‘mental abuse’ (FMT, 17 March 2022), here.

German stint as Nauraj eyes Tokyo jump (Asia Samachar, 27 Oct 2020)

