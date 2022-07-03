Surjit Singh (Mita) (1959 – 2022), Taman Tun Teja, Rawang

SURJIT SINGH (MITA) S/O JIWA SINGH

15.1.1959 – 3.7.2022

Village: Hirdapur (Ropar)

Wife: Harmit Kaur (Miteh)

Children:

Jasvinder Singh

Late Kalvinder Singh

Late Gursharan Singh

Avin Paljit Singh

Keeran Paljeet Kaur

Deeply missed by brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.

Saskaar / Cremation: 4 July 2022 (Monday), from 10am to 12pm, at Shamsan Bhoomi Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves residence at 9am.

Path da Bhog: 17July 2022, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Contact:

Jasvinder Singh 016-4377257

Inderjit Singh (Indey) 012-7865717

Keeran 017-3856946

| Entry: 3 July 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

