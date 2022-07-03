Surjit Singh (Mita) (1959 – 2022), Taman Tun Teja, Rawang

SURJIT SINGH (MITA) S/O JIWA SINGH
15.1.1959 – 3.7.2022
Village: Hirdapur (Ropar)
Wife: Harmit Kaur (Miteh)
Children:
Jasvinder Singh
Late Kalvinder Singh
Late Gursharan Singh
Avin Paljit Singh
Keeran Paljeet Kaur
Deeply missed by brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.
Saskaar / Cremation: 4 July 2022 (Monday), from 10am to 12pm, at Shamsan Bhoomi Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves residence at 9am.
Path da Bhog: 17July 2022, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang
Contact:
Jasvinder Singh 016-4377257
Inderjit Singh (Indey) 012-7865717
Keeran 017-3856946
| Entry: 3 July 2022 | Source: Family
