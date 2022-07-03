One week after Moose Wala song, India now knocks out Khalsa Aid chief Ravi Singh’s twitter account

By Asia Samachar | India |

First India bans Youtube link to a Punjabi song. Now, Khalsa Aid chief Ravi Singh’s twitter account gets knocked out.

The world’s biggest democracy is at work again. India must have used their muscle to ban the twitter account of Ravi Singh Khalsa, the founder of humanitarian agency Khalsa Aid.

“My Twitter account has been banned in India! This is the real face of democracy under the BJP!! Banning Sikh social media accounts won’t stop us raising our voices! We will only get louder!”, Ravi shared on his Twitter account yesterday (July 2).

In a subsequent message directed to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Ravi tweeted: “Anyway, you can block us but can’t silence us !”

When accessed in India, his Twitter handle account carries the following message: “Ravi Singh’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

In response, British parliamentarian Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (@TanDhesi) tweeted: “The account of a humanitarian and human rights activist like @RaviSinghKA should not be withheld in India. He and Khalsa Aid have helped so many of those most in need – in the UK, India and around the world.”

In a separate response, Dr Audrey Truschke, a historian of South Asia and an associate professor at Rutgers University, tweeted: “India tightens its grip on information available to its citizens. Why? Because, in the Hindu Rashtra (the dystopian reality that Hindu nationalists are creating before our eyes), knowledge is dangerous and ignorance serves the regime.”

A week ago, Youtube in India had taken down Sikh rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL which was released posthumously following his murder the month before.

The song had gone viral online garnering nearly 30 million views and 3.3 million likes on the singer’s YouTube page before it was pulled down over the weekend.

