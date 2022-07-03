Perak-born Sikh made partner at US PR firm, handles Hollywood personalities

Ranjinder Kaur Hans at a recentOscar event. She has been made partner at PR firm EBComs. Right: EBComs founder and president Meredith Emmanuel (seated) with (L-R) Mary Keeler, Mackinley Sullivan and Ranjinder Hans

By Anandpreet Kaur | United States |

A US-based public relations (PR) firm which handles high profile Hollywood personalities has tapped Ranjinder Kaur Hans as one of its partners.

The Perak-born Sikh woman has been made a partner at behind-the-camera entertainment PR team EBComs LLC. Ranjinder has also been promoted to vice president of talent relations and awards.

“I have always been a cinephile and loved the entertainment industry since young. It has been a dream come true to be able to contribute in the industry I’ve always dreamed about as a kid,” Ranjinder, who now lives in Los Angeles, told Asia Samachar. “It is very gratifying and satisfying to know that the work makes a difference in the Hollywood film industry.”

EBComs has consistently led award-winning campaigns for its clients, helping them earn accolades including the historic 89th Academy Award nominee Rachel Morrison for Mudbound (first woman nominated for the Best Cinematography) and most recently, the big cinematography Trifecta win for Greig Fraser, ASC ACS (94th Academy Award Winner for Best Cinematography, BAFTA and the ASC award for Dune).

The company supports its clients’ career achievements by building recognition via media, guilds, BAFTA, Emmy and AMPAS, alongside speaking, teaching and consulting opportunities within the industry, according to its statement.

Born and raised in Perak, Malaysia, Ranjinder spent most of her childhood in the rural and rustic town of Sungkai before her family moved to Ipoh when she was 12 years old. She completed her SPM studies at Methodist Girls’ School, Ipoh.

She spent most of her adult life in Kuala Lumpur where she pursued A-Levels, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and later BSc in Applied Accounting with Oxford Brookes University in conjunction with ACCA.

Being an accounting and finance graduate, Ranjinder worked in the accounting industry for five years before making a career change. She was working at IBM Malaysia’s Asia Pacific Accounting Centre prior to the shift in her career.

In 2009, Ranjinder realised that accounting and finance was not her calling and she wanted to do something that involved communication, creativity and interaction with people.

The field of public relations and event management always fascinated her and she decided to give it a shot. This led her joining a Petaling Jaya-based PR agency.

“I had to start from scratch,” she said. She then went on to work at the Sepang International Circuit.

Shen then ventured into running her own boutique PR agency under the banner of RH PR. This went on for three years, during which she had managed publicity for Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit for their concert in Kuala Lumpur.

She then moved to the United States to join PR agency The Ross Group prior to working for EBComs LLC in 2019.

Ranjinder is proud of the fact that she led the award campaign that eventually resulted in her client’s win at the Oscars and BAFTAs for Best Cinematography for the film Dune this year.

