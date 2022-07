Pall Kaur (1934 – 2022), Taman Cuepacs, Cheras

Khaley Aaveh Nanaka, Sadhe Uthe Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MADAM PALL KAUR

Wife of Late Sardar Mukhtiar Singh Dhanoa

Passed away peacefully on 14 July 2022. Age: 87 years-old

Maaji will be deeply missed, fondly remembered and forever cherished by all her loved ones.

Deeply missed by:

Children / Spouse:

Jusvinder Kaur / Yagdish Singh Gill (Sydney)

Rajinder Singh Dhanoa / Mehender Kaur (Mindy)

Mahinder Singh Dhanoa/ Rani Kaur

Inderjit Kaur / Harindar Singh Gill

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Navindave Singh Gill / Harvinder Kaur

Gurmesh Singh Gill / Lucy Mancilla Gill

Dr Sunisha Kaur

Amritaraj Kaur / Dr Mandeep Singh Sekhon

Gurvina Kaur / Balvinder Singh

Gursandeep Singh Dhanoa

Dr Harvindave Singh Gill

Jasraj Singh Dhanoa

Great Grandchildren:

Jaysean Singh Gill

Mehher Kaur Sekhon

Brother: Jaspal Singh (Canada)

Sister: Late Dial Kaur (Punjab)

And brother-in-laws -sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, host of relatives and friends.

Cortege will leave from residence No 11A, Jalan Koop Cuepacs 2E, Taman Cuepacs, Cheras at 1pm, 15 July 2022 (Friday)

Last Respects: 2.30pm – 4pm, 15 July 2022 (Friday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.15pm, 15 July 2022 (Friday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Rajinder Singh 019 – 222 2291

Mahinder Singh 019 – 210 7790

Inderjit Kaur 013 – 364 6273

| Entry: 14 July 2022 | Source: Family



