Jernal Singh s/o Late Toki Jangir Singh (STS), (1954 – 2022), Seremban

JERNAL SINGH S/O LATE TOKI JANGIR SINGH (STS)

13.6.1954 – 14.7.2022

Village: Handiaya, Punjab

Wife: Pardeep Kaur d/o Raghbir Singh

Son: Navraj Singh Dhaliwal s/o Jernal Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, 15 July 2022 (Friday) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortège leaves from 76, Sri Carcosa, Jalan S2 J1 Seremban 2, 70300 Seremban, 1.30pm, 15th July 2022.

Path da Bhog: 4pm, 24 July 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact: Navraj Singh Dhaliwal (016-3458222)

Beloved Darl and Dad to loving wife and son. Admired for his great wisdom, responsible nature and kindness.

“You’re a man of principles. You have always been my pillar, and will always continue to be” – Pardeep.

“Dad, I will always remember you and your life lessons” – Navraj

He has touched the hearts of all those around him and will continue to be in our memories indefinitely.

| Entry: 15 July 2022 | Source: Family

