32 Alberta law professors sign letter calling for government to make oath to Queen optional – Report

Prabjot Singh Wirring is suing the province and Law Society of Alberta because he says swearing a mandatory oath to the Queen would contradict his religious beliefs. – Photo: Jamie McCannel/CBC



By CBC News | Canada |

A group of Alberta law professors have sent an open letter to the Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro urging for a legislative amendment to the mandatory Queen’s Oath students must make when called to the bar.

After Edmonton articling student Prabjot Singh Wirring decided to sue the province on the basis that swearing the specific oath would contradict his religious beliefs, law professors from Calgary and Edmonton decided to push for a change.

Anna Lund, an associate professor at the University of Alberta, is one of the signatories on the letter and said the goal is to make the oath optional.

“I was called to the bar in 2008 and I gave the oath and I didn’t have a second thought about it,” said Lund. “But other people are coming from other backgrounds that makes the oath difficult for them. I think that it’s really important to us, in the legal profession, to listen to those voices, and to change.

“The argument that we’ve always done it this way and it worked for me, therefore, we’re always going to continue doing it this way, just doesn’t it doesn’t carry a lot of weight.”

In Alberta, provincial legislation requires lawyers swear an oath to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors.”

Wirring is a devout Amritdhari Sikh, and says he made an absolute oath and submitted himself to Akal Purakh, the divine being in the Sikh faith, and cannot make a similar allegiance to another entity or sovereign.

“I’m really deeply appreciative of the professors who took the initiative in coordinating writing the letter and signing on to give their public support. I think it’s reflective of the general sentiment within the legal community in Alberta,” Wirring told CBC.

“For a while now the profession and the community at large is starting to recognize a lot of the systemic barriers that are excluding racialized groups, and Indigenous lawyers from joining the board. There have been some really good efforts to combat and rectify it. I think everybody’s recognizing that this is really low hanging fruit. I’m not asking for the world.”

Other jurisdictions such as Ontario and B.C. have made the oath optional.

Read the full story, ’32 Alberta law professors sign letter calling for government to make oath to Queen optional’ (CBC News, 14 July 2022), here.

RELATED STORY:

Swearing an oath to the Queen a violation of religious freedoms, prospective lawyer says in lawsuit (Asia Samachar, 29 June 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here