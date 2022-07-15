Bibi Amarjit Kaur d/o Toki Jawan Singh (Puchong)

ਜਿਉ ਜਿਉ ਤੇਰਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਤਿਵੈ ਤਿਉ ਹੋਵਣਾ ॥

Jyo jyo tera hukam, tivai tiu hovana (SGGS, 523)

BIBI AMARJIT KAUR D/O TOKI JAWAN SINGH

Bibi Ji passed away peacefully on 11 July 2022 and was cremated on 14 July 2022

Deeply missed by

Brother Jagir Singh & wife Pritam Kaur (UK)

Sister Harwant Kaur & husband Pritam Singh (Canada)

Brother Late Sarjit Singh & wife Tarsem Kaur (Puchong)

Nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Path da Bhog: 23 July 2022, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong (No. 5473A, Lebuh Puteri, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong, Selangor)

Contact:

Kaldip 016 – 265 1618

Manjit 017 – 362 3060

| Entry: 15 July 2022 | Source: Family

