Hermit Kaur (1944 – 2022), Seremban

SARDARNI HERMIT KAUR A/P RAGHBIR SINGH
20.10.1944 – 17.10.2022
Husband: Sardar Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh s/o Late Beriam Singh, of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Children/ Spouse:
Pritipal Singh / Megumi Omae
Nur Ridwan Abdullah (Roshan) / Siti Farida
Satinderpal Singh / Sharonjit Kaur
Shareen Kaur / Gananathan
Grandchildren:
Michael Rai
Andrew Rai
Taslyn Kaur
Filza Sofia
Anna Elysia
Details of Saskar/funeral are as follows:-
Date: 18th October 2022 (Tuesday)
Time: 12:00 – 2.30p.m. At Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Cortege leaves Seremban Gurdwara @ 2:30pm to the Crematorium
Cremation Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
Path da Bhog: 29 October 2022 (Saturday), from 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following number:-
Pally / Paul @ 012 312 4689
Shareen @ 017 3647074
A Loving and Devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Mother-In-Law and Grandmother. She will be deeply missed & fondly remembered by all.
| Entry: 17 Oct 2022 | Source: Family
Condolences to her family and pray her soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all