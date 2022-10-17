Hermit Kaur (1944 – 2022), Seremban

SARDARNI HERMIT KAUR A/P RAGHBIR SINGH

20.10.1944 – 17.10.2022

Husband: Sardar Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh s/o Late Beriam Singh, of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Children/ Spouse:

Pritipal Singh / Megumi Omae

Nur Ridwan Abdullah (Roshan) / Siti Farida

Satinderpal Singh / Sharonjit Kaur

Shareen Kaur / Gananathan

Grandchildren:

Michael Rai

Andrew Rai

Taslyn Kaur

Filza Sofia

Anna Elysia

Details of Saskar/funeral are as follows:-

Date: 18th October 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:00 – 2.30p.m. At Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Cortege leaves Seremban Gurdwara @ 2:30pm to the Crematorium

Cremation Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Path da Bhog: 29 October 2022 (Saturday), from 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following number:-

Pally / Paul @ 012 312 4689

Shareen @ 017 3647074

A Loving and Devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Mother-In-Law and Grandmother. She will be deeply missed & fondly remembered by all.

