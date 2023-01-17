Indonesia and Thai done, now NKJ moves to Malaysia

Nirvair Khalsa Jatha at Bangkok gurdwara – Photo: Dalvir Singh Narula

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Thailand is a wrap. British Jatha Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK has completed the Thai-leg of their latest tour.

“Jatha gave all kirtan collection to gurdwara,” a jatha member told Asia Samachar.

They come next to Malaysia, kick-starting with a programme at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru on Jan 19-21, 2023 (7pm-8.30pm).

On Jan 22 (Sunday), from 6pm to 9pm, they will be at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur.

