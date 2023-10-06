Dr Sandeep Singh Panthlia (1982 – 2023), Melaka

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved

DR SANDEEP SINGH PANTHLIA

3.8.1982-5.10.2023

Melaka

Pind: Gurdidpura, Patiala.

Leaving behind:

Parents: Dr. Amarjit Singh & Mdm. Amrit Kaur

Nieces & Nephew

Harleen Kaur Khaira

Jagdhiran Singh Khaira

Rasleen Kaur Khaira

Sister & Brother in law:

Dr. Sachinder Kaur & Dr. Jagjit Singh Khaira

Uncles, aunties, cousins and relatives, friends and colleagues.

FUNERAL PROGRAMME: 7th October 2023 (Saturday)

Last respects on 7th October 2023 (Saturday), from 11 am to 1 pm, at their residence at no 4921-C Jalan Cempaka, Klebang Besar, 75200 Melaka

Sukhmani Sahib Path will start at 11 am.

Cortège will leave their residence at 1 pm

Saskar / Cremation: 2pm, 7th October 2023 (Saturday), at Jelutong Crematorium, Melaka

Path da Bhog: 15th October 2023 (Sunday), from 10 am to 12 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

A loving Son, Brother, Brother-in-law, Mama and a caring, dedicated Doctor, who will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm.

His loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Sandeep was a true blessing and gift to all who knew him… our lives are richer for knowing him.

“The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or explained.”

Contact persons:

Dr Jagjit Singh Khaira – 016 889 6082

Dr Amarjit Singh – 016 651 7740

Entry: 6 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

