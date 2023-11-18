Manvin Khera crowned Miss Globe 2023

Manvin Kaur Khera wins Miss Globe 2023 in Albania

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Manvin Kaur Khera has been crowned the Miss Globe 2023 in the pageant’s finals in Durress, Albania, today (Nov 18). The Malaysian-born 21-year-old is a model and commercial talent.

