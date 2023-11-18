In loving Memory: Mrs Veena Rani (1973 – 2022), Seremban

In Loving Memory of Our Daughter, Wife, Mother & Friend

First Year Barsi of Mrs Veena Rani

September 14, 1973 – December 20, 2022

Asa Di Vaar | 6.30a.m – 8.00a.m

Sehaj Path Da Bhog | 10.00 a.m -11.30a.m

November 26, 2023

at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

For any inquires, kindly contact:

016-523 9289 – Krishan Gopal / Raj Gopal @TNB (Father )

012-4534972 -Jasbinder Singh (Babloo) @ Maybank (Husband )

011-16703119 – Jeevanjeet Singh (Son)

014-9971715 – Bipashapret Kaur (Daughter)

| Entry: 18 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

