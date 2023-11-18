Malacca gurdwara makes first contribution of RM100k for Khalsa Land development

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka (GSM) committee president Dalvinder Kaur presenting RM100,000 cheque to SNSM jathedar Paramjeet Singh in Malacca on Nov 18, 2023

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka (GSM) has released the first payment of RM100,000 for the development of the Khalsa Land, a Sikh campsite being developed in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor.

At its AGM in 2018, GSM under the chairmanship of Karam Singh had approved a RM500,000 donation for the project.

GSM committee president Dalvinder Kaur presented the cheque to SNSM Jathedar Paramjeet Singh at a ceremony in Malacca today (Nov 18). Also present from the SNSM exco Harvinder Singh and Khalsa Land Development committee represented by its chairman Amarjit Singh and member Satvindar Singh.

Also present at the briefing was Dr Mahinder Singh under whose leadership GMS gave a RM160,000 donation 20 years ago when the 20 acres of land was purchased. Also present were the gurdwara committee principal office bearers, trustees and members of the Sanggat.

In 2001, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) had with the Sanggat’s generous contributions acquired 20 acres of freehold land at a cost of RM1.60 million. Khalsa Land is located in Ampang Pecah in KKB.

In May 2022, they kick-started the Phase 1 of its developments with the construction of two units of accommodation building (single storey semi-D units) at a contract sum of RM683,000, which has been fully completed.

The team has now moved into its next development stage.

