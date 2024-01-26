Amritsar District, 1914

Map of Amritsar District from 1914, depicting an area of approximately 1,601 square miles with a population of 880,728 in1901. In contrast to the present day, Amritsar district has a reduced geographical area and a notable increase in population. – Text & photo: Panjab Digital Library

