Sadubil Singh Daya Singh (1959 – 2025)

SADUBIL SINGH S/O LATE DAYA SINGH AND LATE AMAR KAUR
22.3.1959 – 24.1.2025
A dedicated man with unwavering love and kindness. His kindness, generosity and stories will be fondly remembered always. Thank you for being a guiding light and pillar to loved ones.
Leaving behind and forever cherished by:
Brothers / Spouses:
Meninder Singh
Capt. Sukhdev Singh / Kiran Kaur Sidhu
Gurmeet Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Harvinder Singh / Jasvinder Kaur
Nephews / Nieces:
Anoopdev Kaur
Karminder Singh
Inderjit Singh
Gurveer Singh
Farandeep Singh
Pritinder Kaur
Harsonia Deep Kaur
We extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences messages and support rendered to us.
LAST RITES
27 January 2025, Monday
2pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL.
PATH DA BHOG
To be updated.
For more details, please contact:
Gurmeet Singh: 012 292 2030
Karminder Singh: 016 653 5619
| Entry: 25 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
