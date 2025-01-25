Sadubil Singh Daya Singh (1959 – 2025)

SADUBIL SINGH S/O LATE DAYA SINGH AND LATE AMAR KAUR

22.3.1959 – 24.1.2025

A dedicated man with unwavering love and kindness. His kindness, generosity and stories will be fondly remembered always. Thank you for being a guiding light and pillar to loved ones.

Leaving behind and forever cherished by:

Brothers / Spouses:

Meninder Singh

Capt. Sukhdev Singh / Kiran Kaur Sidhu

Gurmeet Singh / Paramjit Kaur

Harvinder Singh / Jasvinder Kaur

Nephews / Nieces:

Anoopdev Kaur

Karminder Singh

Inderjit Singh

Gurveer Singh

Farandeep Singh

Pritinder Kaur

Harsonia Deep Kaur

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences messages and support rendered to us.

LAST RITES

27 January 2025, Monday

2pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL.

PATH DA BHOG

To be updated.

For more details, please contact:

Gurmeet Singh: 012 292 2030

Karminder Singh: 016 653 5619

| Entry: 25 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

