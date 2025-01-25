Cycling Ipoh-Singapore to raise funds for Punjabi education, welfare

FLASHBACK: Simer Narulla on the cycle ride from Malacca to Singapore in 2014, the first of many subsequent rides organised by Ride2Serve. They are back this year, cycling 650km from Ipoh to Singapore. Asia Samachar is the media partner.

About two dozens Singaporeans will cycle from Ipoh to Singapore over six days in their quest to raise funds for two Sikh organisaitons.

The riders, part of the Ride2Serve 2025 umbrella, will begin their charity ride from Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh in the Perak state capital on Feb 23 (Sunday).

“We are leisure cyclists, not the speedsters. It’s more of a self challenge,” an organising team member told Asia Samachar, which is the officia media partner of the event. The riders will be tagged by a bus, a few cars and an ambulance.

Ride2Serve 2025 will raise funds for the Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) run by the education wing of the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) as well as the Sikh Welfare Council Singapore (SIWEC).

KDM, which operates from its headquarters in Ipoh, is a national Sikh organisation which has taken up the responsibility to implement the PEC programme. It works closely with other Sikh societies, gurdwara management committees and the Sikh community to ensure Punjabi education is made available in all major cities and towns in Malaysia.

“This event also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the PECs in Malaysia,” KDM president Jagindar Singh told Asia Samachar.

Presently, there are 36 PECs nationwide with about 1,700 students and 200 part-time teachers.

Launched in 1995, SIWEC is one of the key Sikh institutions in Singapore. Over the past two and a half decades, it has evolved from providing basic assistance to needy Sikh families to offering a wide range of social, financial, educational and mental health support services, to assist the wider Singapore community as well.

Ride2Serve first started in 2014. In March 2024, 47 cyclists and 19 support crew cycled some 350km, covering Port Dickson-Malacca-Batu Pahat-Singapore. See here.

In this 2025 leg, they will travel some 650 km, making stopovers at Bidor (Feb 23), Serendah (Feb 24), Port dickson (Feb 25), Melaka (Feb 26) and Batu Pahat (Feb 27) before proceeding to Singapore.

If anyone is keen to join, they can call Paul +65-9004-3954.

