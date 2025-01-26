Facing up to the rise of global fascism and a new left project

Growing up as a Black/Asian youth in the UK during the 1970s, I experienced firsthand the hatred of the extreme right. This reality drew me to left-wing movements, particularly communist and Marxist groups....The rise of authoritarianism is not a distant threat; it is unfolding before our eyes.

Whether he was invoking the imagery of ancient Rome or the dark legacy of Nazi Germany, the underlying message behind Elon Musks recent salute at the Trump inauguration rally remains clear. It aligns with a broader authoritarian impulse that has been increasingly visible across the world and a glorification of dictatorship.

At a time when democracy is under threat in multiple regions, when populist strongmen continue to erode institutions, and when free speech is under siege from both state and corporate powers, such gestures cannot be dismissed as mere theatrics. They serve as reminders of how easily the ideals of democracy and freedom can be undermined when influential figures lend credence to authoritarian aesthetics.

Growing up as a Black/Asian youth in the UK during the 1970s, I experienced firsthand the hatred of the extreme right. This reality drew me to left-wing movements, particularly communist and Marxist groups. Although I never formally joined the Communist Party of Great Britain, I found ideological alignment with the International Marxist Group (IMG), which had broken away from the party in the 1960s.

From the age of 16, I immersed myself in leftist literature, frequenting radical bookshops and reading the New Left Review, which was closely associated with the IMG. Though I cannot recall formally joining the group, I actively engaged with its ideas and distributed magazines like Socialist Challenge and Black Liberation and Socialism. Influential figures such as Tariq Ali helped shape my political consciousness, and to this day, my worldview remains deeply influenced by those formative years.

At the heart of the IMG’s ideology was the belief that capitalism is an inherently exploitative system that must be replaced by socialism. I understood communism as a vision for a classless society in which wealth and resources are collectively owned and distributed based on need. Inspired by the writings of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, I saw the potential for a world where workers had control over their own destinies, free from capitalist exploitation.

However, as time passed, my faith in the communist project waned. The petty squabbles, betrayals, and ultimate failure of the grand revolutionary dream led me to question its viability. The historical record, from the Soviet Union to Maoist China, is littered with systemic failures, internal contradictions, and authoritarian tendencies that undermined the very principles of worker-led democracy.

Leftist thinkers like Antonio Gramsci, Rosa Luxemburg, and Slavoj Žižek have long critiqued these failures. Luxemburg warned of authoritarian tendencies within Leninism, which she feared could suppress democracy within the workers’ movement itself. Gramsci highlighted the left’s failure to challenge capitalism’s cultural hegemony, leading to its political marginalisation. More recently, Žižek has pointed out that leftist movements often succumb to cycles of self-defeat, prioritising ideological purity over practical coalition-building.

Today, these critiques are more relevant than ever. The left remains deeply fragmented, engaged in internal debates rather than united action. Meanwhile, the far right is surging globally, with figures like Donald Trump using nationalism and fear to consolidate power. Modern oligarchs like Elon Musk manipulate economic and technological forces, shaping public discourse and eroding democratic institutions.

The rise of authoritarianism is not a distant threat; it is unfolding before our eyes. Yet too many on the left remain ensnared in historical debates instead of addressing the immediate crisis. If history teaches us anything, it is that fascism thrives when progressives are divided. The 1930s serve as a stark warning of what happens when the left fails to mobilise against reactionary forces.

The failures of 20th century communism should not lead to inaction, nor should they deter us from fighting for justice. Economic equality, workers’ rights, racial justice, and environmental sustainability remain urgent priorities. However, we will not achieve these goals by engaging in ideological purity tests. The left must recognise that while traditional communist models have faltered, and perhaps now part of history, the core struggle against violence, exploitation and injustice remains as vital as ever.

This is not just a call to communists or socialists, it is a call to all who believe in collectivism, democracy, human rights, and a sustainable future. Our challenge is not to rebuild the Soviet Union, but to forge a broad, progressive alliance capable of resisting the tide of authoritarianism. The world cannot afford another historical failure this time, the stakes are even higher. The left must unite, or risk irrelevance in the face of resurgent fascism.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

