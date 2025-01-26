First Mithi Yaad: Mata Bachan Kaur (1930 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

MATA BACHAN KAUR D/O Late MOHAN SINGH

(1930 – 2024)

Wife of Late Sohan Singh

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by children & grandchildren.

IST MITHI YAAD PRAYERS

8 February 2025, Saturday

5.00pm – 7.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin

Contact:

Jagjit Kaur 011 1145 1496

Derby Singh 011 6088 9110

Entry: 26 Jan 2025

