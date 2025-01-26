First Mithi Yaad: Mata Bachan Kaur (1930 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
MATA BACHAN KAUR D/O Late MOHAN SINGH
(1930 – 2024)
Wife of Late Sohan Singh
Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by children & grandchildren.
IST MITHI YAAD PRAYERS
8 February 2025, Saturday
5.00pm – 7.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin
Contact:
Jagjit Kaur 011 1145 1496
Derby Singh 011 6088 9110
Entry: 26 Jan 2025
