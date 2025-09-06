Swan Kedah walks up Bukit Bayan Hill

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Members of the Sikh Women’s Awareness Network Malaysia (SWAN) recently organised a walk up Bukit Bayan Hill. After some warming exercises, they walked up the hill. A little rain didn’t dampen their spirits. Otherwise, the air was fresh and the weather was cool. A real enjoyable walk.

