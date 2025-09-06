Newlywed Sikh couple adds sparkle to Singapore’s National Day

Newlywed Steffijit Kaur and Melvinderjit Singh at NDP 2025

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Newly wedded couple Steffijit Kaur and Melvinderjit Singh made a splash when they joined the Singapore National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9. A local media channel caught up with the couple who braved their way to the massive parade in their beautiful wedding attire. Steffijit is the assistant secretary at Khalsa Dharmak Sabha Gurdwara.

