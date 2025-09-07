Bijir Singh Jaj (Kaka) (1947 – 2025), Port Dickson (Ex- Tampin)

Bijir Singh Jaj (Kaka) s/o Late Juala Singh

5.1.1947 – 7.9.2025

Age: 78

Port Dickson (Ex- Tampin)

Passed away peacefully on 7th September 2025

Always remembered by family and loved ones.

Wife: Late Surinder Kaur Tulsi d/o Ragabir Singh of Singapore

Even though Daddy isn’t here physically anymore, his legacy lives on in the values he installed in us. We strive to honor his memory by living a life of integrity, showing love and kindness to others, and finding joy in the simple things. His influence is woven into who I am, and I’m forever grateful for the time we shared.

As I reflect on Dad’s life, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. He wasn’t just an amazing father, he was an incredible human being. His love, wisdom, and strength continue to guide me, and his memory is a source of comfort and inspiration. Even though he’s gone, his spirit lives on in those he touched, and his legacy will always be a part of me. As we grieve his loss, we celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of love, compassion, and boundless generosity. Daddy showed us all the beauty of living a life dedicated to others, and his memory will forever guide and inspire us. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace and bless his soul. Though he is no longer with us, his light will continue to shine in our hearts forever.

Children / Spouse (Grandchildren)

Robinder Singh Jaj (Aangad Singh Jaj)

Rameera Kaur Jaj / Kris Gotze

VISITATION

10am onwards, 7th September 2025, Sunday

The visitation will be held at the residence at Lot 1524, Bukit Tuan Sheikh, Jalan Seremban, 71000 Port Dickson

FUNERAL

8th September 2025, Monday

2:30pm: Cortege leaves residence

3:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Templer Crematorium Seremban

Anything kindly contact Robin 012 – 622 5588

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here