Celebrating Malaysia’s trailblazing +80 Punjabi elders

Dr Rajbans Singh (standing, 2nd from left) and author Pola Singh (standing, 4th from left) with some of the attendees of the 80 Plus Golden Seniors gathering on September 1, 2025, a day after Malaysia celebrated its 68th Independence Day – Photo: Pola Singh

It began with a simple yet powerful vision shared by seven steadfast men. Today, that vision shines brightly in the form of the 80 Plus Golden Seniors — a fellowship unlike any other in the Malaysian Punjabi community. What started as a humble idea has now become a beacon of wisdom, camaraderie and service.

At the heart of this initiative stands Sarjit Singh Sekhon, one of its driving forces. His conviction was clear: seniors must have a space to come together — not only to share their journeys, but also to seek guidance on matters of health, social wellbeing, and spirituality. With the strength of collective experience, the group now flourishes with 54 respected members, each a living chapter in the story of modern Malaysia.

A timeless legacy: 80 Plus Golden Seniors gathering on September 1, 2025, in Petaling Jaya, the past Who’s Who of Panjabi community, men who helped build Malaysia with their hands, hearts and minds.

The Merdeka Gathering

On September 1, 2025 — just a day after our nation’s 68th Independence Day — the 80 Plus Group held a special Merdeka dinner in Petaling Jaya. The hall brimmed with 50 distinguished guests, their spirit and energy proving that age is no barrier to fellowship.

At 76, I felt deeply honoured to be invited to this exclusive gathering. Though not yet qualified to join, I was granted a rare opportunity to witness this gathering of giants — the past Who’s Who of our Punjabi community, men who helped build Malaysia with their hands, hearts and minds.

In that room sat doctors, lawyers, senior civil servants, generals and police officers—men who had served with distinction, leaving indelible marks on our nation.

80 Plus Golden Seniors organising team, L to R, Sarjit Singh Sekhon, Prof Dr Hematram Yadav, ⁠Preton Singh and Jaswinder Singh Ahluwalia

Among them, Ajit Singh, the first Malaysian Sikh to serve as Secretary General of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta — a towering achievement on the world stage. Also present was Dr. Pall Singh, the renowned eye specialist whose dedication has restored and protected the sight of countless Malaysians. In acts of quiet generosity, he often waives his fees for Punjabis aged 80 and above.

A Night of Pride and Patriotism

The camaraderie was infectious. Old friends reconnected instantly, laughter filling the air, while new bonds were formed with ease. I was humbled when many came forward to tell me they had long been readers of my articles on family ties, ageing and community life.

Then came a moment that stirred the soul. The seniors, clad smartly in jackets and batik, rose to their feet and sang Negara Ku with vigour that would shame many younger Malaysians. Holding the Jalur Gemilang high, they cried out “Merdeka!” three times, their voices filled with pride and loyalty. Though their forefathers journeyed here from Punjab, their roots today are firmly planted in Malaysian soil.

They walk tall, heads held high in humble pride, knowing they have contributed immensely to the nation’s prosperity and harmony.

The Wisdom of Ageing Gracefully

The evening’s highlight came from Dr. Rajbans Singh, a leading specialist in geriatric medicine. Drawing from the science of the “Blue Zones”—regions where people live the longest and healthiest lives—he reminded us that the secret lies not only in diet and exercise, but in having a purpose in life. A reason to wake each morning. A reason to stay engaged with friends. A reason to serve the community.

His words were a timely reminder that ageing is not about retreat, but renewal.

Ajit Singh, the first Malaysian Sikh to serve as Secretary General of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta (2nd from left) and other attendees of the 80 Plus Golden Seniors gathering

The programme began with a touching one-minute silence for departed members, followed by warm words from Prof Dr. Hematram Yadav. Behind the scenes, the organising team — Sarjit Singh Sekhon, Prof Dr. Hematram, Jaswinder Singh Ahluwalia and Preton Singh — deserve full praise and syabas for their tireless efforts in making this evening so memorable.

Walking Tall, Living Fully

The Merdeka Dinner proved beyond doubt that our elders are not merely senior citizens — they are the very pillars of our community and nation. They embody the group’s proud tagline: “Ageing Gracefully – Living Fully in Harmony and Hope.”

To these trailblazers of the +80 Malaysian Punjabi community, we bow our heads in respect. They remain a powerful bridge between our past and future, and their stories hold lessons the younger generation must not ignore. The time has come to close the intergenerational gap—by listening, learning, and walking alongside them.

Hats off to these legends. May their legacy continue to inspire us all.

