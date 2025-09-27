Spotted: Satpal Singh Dhillon champions the sustainability agenda

Satpal has been serving as PLUS Malaysia’s Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer since September 2024

Satpal in action. Left: Sharing ideas at the Sarawak Energy forum, right; joining the PLUS Malaysia team in briefing DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – Photo: Satpal’s Linkedin

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Satpal Singh Dhillon has always shown keen interest on all areas connected to sustainability.

He was part of the conversation on how Sarawak Energy Bhd connects with communities to embed integrity across its operations.

He was also in the thick of action when PLUS Malaysia — the country’s largest expressway service provider — showcased its sustainability and safety initiatives at the CARS Forum and at Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The event drew the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, underscoring the importance of sustainability and governance in Malaysia’s corporate agenda.

Satpal has been serving as PLUS Malaysia’s Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer since September 2024. Before that, he was Chief Governance & Risk Officer at the same company, a position he had held since March 2020.

PLUS Malaysia operates and maintains the North-South Expressway and other key highways, making it not only the largest highway operator in the country but also one of the biggest in Southeast Asia.

Before joining PLUS, Satpal built a strong track record with Deloitte Australia, PwC Malaysia and PwC South East Asia Consulting. He also plays an industry leadership role as Deputy Chairman of the Malaysian Association of Risk & Insurance Managers (MARIM), a position he took on in January 2024.

Describing himself as a “transformist,” as per his LinkedIn profile, Satpal has advised and executed strategies for multinationals and governments in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and India. His work has spanned sectors as diverse as transportation, energy, telecommunications and media, healthcare, education and the public sector.

Asia Samachar recently spotted Satpal, thanks to his updates on LinkedIn.

