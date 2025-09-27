Harbans Kaur (1965 – 2025), Teluk Intan & Lawan Kuda (Gopeng)

Harbans Kaur d/o Arajan Singh
Teluk Intan & Lawan Kuda (Gopeng)
4.10.1965 – 27.9.2025
Wife: Amar Singh s/o Krishen Chand
Children / Spouses:
Jayteen Singh (PDRM) & Bhajan Kaur
Sanam Kaur & Amreet Raj Singh
Grandchildren:
Avyaana Heer Kaur
Avlynn Heer Kaur
LAST RITES
28th September 2025, Sunday
1pm: Cortège leaves from No 11, Jalan Intan Mas, Taman Jelawat, Teluk Intan 36000, Perak
2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Teluk Intan
PATH DA BHOG
4th October 2025, Saturday
10 am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Teluk Intan
Jayteen Singh 018 775 1804
Amreet Raj Singh 012 791 9446
She was the heart of our family — a woman of strength, kindness, and endless love. Her gentle words, warm smile, and selfless spirit will forever remain in our hearts. She guided us with wisdom, comforted us with compassion, and gave us the purest love a mother can give.
Though she is no longer with us in person, her light will continue to shine through the values she instilled and the memories we hold dear.
We love you, Mom. You will be missed beyond measure, but never forgotten. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here