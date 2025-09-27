Harbans Kaur (1965 – 2025), Teluk Intan & Lawan Kuda (Gopeng)

Harbans Kaur d/o Arajan Singh

Teluk Intan & Lawan Kuda (Gopeng)

4.10.1965 – 27.9.2025

Wife: Amar Singh s/o Krishen Chand

Children / Spouses:

Jayteen Singh (PDRM) & Bhajan Kaur

Sanam Kaur & Amreet Raj Singh

Grandchildren:

Avyaana Heer Kaur

Avlynn Heer Kaur

LAST RITES

28th September 2025, Sunday

1pm: Cortège leaves from No 11, Jalan Intan Mas, Taman Jelawat, Teluk Intan 36000, Perak

2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Teluk Intan

PATH DA BHOG

4th October 2025, Saturday

10 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Teluk Intan

Jayteen Singh 018 775 1804

Amreet Raj Singh 012 791 9446

She was the heart of our family — a woman of strength, kindness, and endless love. Her gentle words, warm smile, and selfless spirit will forever remain in our hearts. She guided us with wisdom, comforted us with compassion, and gave us the purest love a mother can give.

Though she is no longer with us in person, her light will continue to shine through the values she instilled and the memories we hold dear.

We love you, Mom. You will be missed beyond measure, but never forgotten. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.

